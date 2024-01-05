Jackson High School will host Leroy High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT.

Leroy vs. Jackson Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Jackson, AL

Jackson, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Clarke County Games Today

Clarke County High School at J. F. Shields High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Beatrice, AL

Beatrice, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomasville High School at American Christian Academy