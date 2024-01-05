Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Leeds High School vs. Moody High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT, Moody High School will host Leeds High School in a matchup between 5A teams.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leeds vs. Moody Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Moody, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Saint Clair County Games Today
Victory Christian School at Oakman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Oakman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashville High School at Hanceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hanceville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games Today
Sumiton Christian School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bessemer, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Chelsea, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestavia Hills High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Northport, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shades Valley High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minor High School at Mortimer Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Kimberly, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarrant High School at Cornerstone Schools of Alabama
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardendale High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spain Park High School at Oak Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper High School at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hope Christian School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fultondale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Pleasant Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Pleasant Grove, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.