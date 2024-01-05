Lee County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Lee County, Alabama, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beulah High School at Loachapoka High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central-Phenix City High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notasulga High School at Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smiths Station High School at Opelika High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Opelika, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.