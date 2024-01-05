Brewer High School will host Lawrence County High School in 5A action on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT.

Lawrence County vs. Brewer Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Somerville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games Today

Austin High School at Decatur High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Decatur, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at West End High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Walnut Grove, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Phil Campbell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Phil Cambell, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cullman High School at Hartselle High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Hartselle, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at East Lawrence High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Cullman, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at West Morgan High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Trinity, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lawrence County Games Today

Sheffield High School at Hatton High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Town Creek, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

