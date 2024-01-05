Lawrence County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Lawrence County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Lawrence County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sheffield High School at Hatton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Town Creek, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence County High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Somerville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
