Lauderdale County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Lauderdale County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brooks High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deshler High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mars Hill Bible School at Shoals Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson High School at Central High School - Florence
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
