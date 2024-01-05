There is an intriguing high school matchup -- Evangel Christian Academy vs. The Lakeside School -- in Montgomery, AL on Friday, January 5, starting at 7:30 PM CT.

Lakeside vs. Evangel Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games Today

Lanier High School at Carver-Montgomery High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Percy Julian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Prattville Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Prattville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Academy at Trinity Presbyterian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Park Crossing High School at Andalusia High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Andalusia, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Barbour County Games Today

Headland High School at Eufaula High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Eufaula, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

