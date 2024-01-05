The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena as 4.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 108

Grizzlies vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 4.5)

Lakers (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-8.3)

Lakers (-8.3) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.4

The Lakers (15-20-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 4.7% more often than the Grizzlies (13-21-0) this year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Memphis is 7-8 against the spread compared to the 6-5 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the total 38.2% of the time this season (13 out of 34). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (18 out of 35).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 14-8, a better tally than the Grizzlies have put up (5-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Grizzlies are worst in the league offensively (106.9 points scored per game) and 13th defensively (113.4 points allowed).

Memphis is 24th in the NBA in rebounds per game (42) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (46.1).

The Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the league in assists (24 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Memphis is 22nd in the NBA in committing them (13.7 per game). It is fourth-best in forcing them (14.6 per game).

The Grizzlies are 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.9 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (33.3%).

