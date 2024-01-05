Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 5
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena as 4.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 108
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Grizzlies vs Lakers Additional Info
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Lakers (- 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-8.3)
- Pick OU:
Under (228.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 224.4
- The Lakers (15-20-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 4.7% more often than the Grizzlies (13-21-0) this year.
- As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Memphis is 7-8 against the spread compared to the 6-5 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.
- Memphis and its opponents have gone over the total 38.2% of the time this season (13 out of 34). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (18 out of 35).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 14-8, a better tally than the Grizzlies have put up (5-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- In 2023-24, the Grizzlies are worst in the league offensively (106.9 points scored per game) and 13th defensively (113.4 points allowed).
- Memphis is 24th in the NBA in rebounds per game (42) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (46.1).
- The Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the league in assists (24 per game) in 2023-24.
- In terms of turnovers, Memphis is 22nd in the NBA in committing them (13.7 per game). It is fourth-best in forcing them (14.6 per game).
- The Grizzlies are 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.9 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (33.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.