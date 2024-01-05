Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School vs. Percy Julian High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
In 7A play on Friday, January 5, Percy Julian High School will host Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at 7:00 PM CT.
JAG vs. Percy Julian Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games Today
Lanier High School at Carver-Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Prattville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Academy at Trinity Presbyterian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Park Crossing High School at Andalusia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Lakeside School at Evangel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
