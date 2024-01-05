Jackson County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Jackson County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Hope High School at North Jackson High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Stevenson, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashford High School at Poplar Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Graceville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Section High School at North Sand Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Higdon, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Head High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
