In 1A action on Friday, January 5, Marion County High School will host Hubbertville School at 7:30 PM CT.

Hubbertville vs. Marion County Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Guin, AL

Guin, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marion County Games Today

Winfield High School at Hamilton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Hamilton, AL

Hamilton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brilliant High School at Phillips High School