In 1A action on Friday, January 5, Marion County High School will host Hubbertville School at 7:30 PM CT.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hubbertville vs. Marion County Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Guin, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marion County Games Today

Winfield High School at Hamilton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Hamilton, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brilliant High School at Phillips High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Bear Creek, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

