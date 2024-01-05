Houston County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Houston County, Alabama today, we've got the information.
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ashford High School at Poplar Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Graceville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Christian School at Houston Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
