Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Horseshoe Bend High School vs. Reeltown High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
There is an intriguing high school matchup in Notasulga, AL on Friday, January 5 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Reeltown High School hosting Horseshoe Bend High School.
Horseshoe Bend vs. Reeltown Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Notasulga, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Macon County Games Today
Notasulga High School at Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bullock County High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
