There is an intriguing high school matchup in Notasulga, AL on Friday, January 5 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Reeltown High School hosting Horseshoe Bend High School.

Horseshoe Bend vs. Reeltown Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Notasulga, AL

Notasulga, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Macon County Games Today

Notasulga High School at Beauregard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bullock County High School at Booker T. Washington High School