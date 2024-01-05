On Friday, January 5, Briarwood Christian School will host Hope Christian School, starting at 7:30 PM CT.

Hope Christian vs. Briarwood Chr. Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games Today

Sumiton Christian School at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Bessemer, AL

Bessemer, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Chelsea, AL

Chelsea, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Tuscaloosa County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Northport, AL

Northport, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Shades Valley High School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Minor High School at Mortimer Jordan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Kimberly, AL

Kimberly, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarrant High School at Cornerstone Schools of Alabama

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardendale High School at Huffman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Spain Park High School at Oak Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jasper High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fultondale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Pleasant Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Pleasant Grove, AL

Pleasant Grove, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Moody High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Moody, AL

Moody, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games Today

Calera High School at Helena High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Helena, AL

Helena, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Childersburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Childersburg, AL

Childersburg, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at BB Comer High School