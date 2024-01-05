Henry County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Henry County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Henry County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Abbeville High School at G.W. Long High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Skipperville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Headland High School at Eufaula High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
