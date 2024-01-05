Eufaula High School will host Headland High School in 5A action on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT.

Headland vs. Eufaula Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Eufaula, AL

Eufaula, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Barbour County Games Today

The Lakeside School at Evangel Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Henry County Games Today

Abbeville High School at G.W. Long High School