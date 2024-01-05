J B Pennington High School will host Hayden High School on Friday, January 5 at 6:30 PM CT.

Hayden vs. Pennington Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 6:30 PM CT

Blountsville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games Today

Southeastern High School at Appalachian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Oneonta, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Fork High School at Oneonta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Oneonta, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Cleveland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Cleveland, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Susan Moore High School