The Indiana Pacers (19-14) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (14-19) on January 5, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Pacers Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (50.3%).

This season, Atlanta has a 9-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 50.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 22nd.

The Hawks score an average of 122.8 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 124.6 the Pacers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 124.6 points, Atlanta is 12-2.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks average more points per game at home (125) than on the road (121.1), but also concede more at home (126.3) than away (120.8).

This season the Hawks are picking up more assists at home (26.5 per game) than on the road (25.8).

