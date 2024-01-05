The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) and the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) are set to square off on Friday at Crypto.com Arena, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Anthony Davis and Desmond Bane are two players to watch.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSE

Grizzlies' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Grizzlies lost to the Raptors on Wednesday, 116-111. Their high scorer was Ja Morant with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ja Morant 28 8 9 1 0 3 Jaren Jackson Jr. 24 4 0 1 4 4 Desmond Bane 22 4 8 0 0 2

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane gets the Grizzlies 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. chips in with 20.8 points per game, plus 5.5 boards and 1.6 assists.

Santi Aldama provides the Grizzlies 10.9 points, 5.7 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Bismack Biyombo's averages for the season are 5.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists, making 56.3% of his shots from the field.

David Roddy gets the Grizzlies 7.5 points, 3.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 23.7 4.1 5.2 0.5 0.3 3.4 Ja Morant 20.5 4.3 6.6 0.6 0.4 1.1 Jaren Jackson Jr. 18.3 5.1 1.1 1.2 1.4 1.6 Santi Aldama 7.3 4.7 1.1 0.4 0.4 1.4 Xavier Tillman 3.4 4.4 1.1 0.6 1.1 0.2

