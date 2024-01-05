The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Grizzlies vs Lakers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Memphis has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.5% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.

The Grizzlies' 106.9 points per game are 7.7 fewer points than the 114.6 the Lakers give up.

Memphis is 6-1 when it scores more than 114.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies score 104.3 points per game, 4.8 less than on the road (109.1). Defensively they allow 111.9 points per game at home, 2.9 less than away (114.8).

Memphis is allowing fewer points at home (111.9 per game) than away (114.8).

At home the Grizzlies are averaging 23.4 assists per game, 1.2 less than on the road (24.6).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Injuries