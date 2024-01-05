On Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT, Carroll High School will host Greenville High School in a clash between 5A teams.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Greenville vs. Carroll Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Ozark, AL

Ozark, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dale County Games Today

Abbeville High School at G.W. Long High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Skipperville, AL

Skipperville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ariton High School at Elba High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Elba, AL

Elba, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

New Brockton High School at Daleville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Daleville, AL

Daleville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Butler County Games Today

Georgiana School at McKenzie High School