Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Gordo High School vs. Carbon Hill High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Gordo High School plays at Carbon Hill High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gordo vs. Carbon Hill Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Carbon Hill, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Walker County Games Today
Sumiton Christian School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bessemer, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian School at Oakman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Oakman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haleyville High School at Cordova High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cordova, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dora High School at Corner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dora, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper High School at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Pickens County Games Today
Bibb County High School at Pickens County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Reform, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
