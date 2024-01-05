Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Good Hope High School vs. East Lawrence High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Friday, January 5, tipping off at 7:30 PM CT, East Lawrence High School will face Good Hope High School in Cullman, AL.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Good Hope vs. East Lawrence Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Cullman, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Morgan County Games Today
Austin High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at West End High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Walnut Grove, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Phil Campbell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Phil Cambell, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cullman High School at Hartselle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Priceville High School at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence County High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Somerville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Cullman County Games Today
Russellville High School at West Point High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cullman, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashville High School at Hanceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hanceville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cold Springs High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cleveland, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cullman High School at Hartselle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.