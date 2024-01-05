Geneva County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Geneva County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Geneva County High School at Samson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Samson, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.