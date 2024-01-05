Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Fairfield High Preparatory High School vs. Pleasant Grove High School Game - January 5
There is a game between 5A teams in Pleasant Grove, AL on Friday, January 5 (tipping off at 7:30 PM CT), with Pleasant Grove High School hosting Fairfield High Preparatory High School.
Fairfield vs. Pleasant Grove Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Pleasant Grove, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games Today
Sumiton Christian School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bessemer, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Chelsea, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestavia Hills High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Northport, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shades Valley High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minor High School at Mortimer Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Kimberly, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarrant High School at Cornerstone Schools of Alabama
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardendale High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spain Park High School at Oak Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper High School at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hope Christian School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fultondale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Moody High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Moody, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
