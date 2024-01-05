Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Etowah County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at West End High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Walnut Grove, AL

Walnut Grove, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Gaylesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Gaylesville, AL

Gaylesville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ohatchee High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Glencoe, AL

Glencoe, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Lincoln, AL

Lincoln, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Albertville High School at Etowah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Attalla, AL

Attalla, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sardis High School at Crossville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Crossville, AL

Crossville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Green High School at Gadsden City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hokes Bluff High School at Cherokee County High School