Escambia County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Escambia County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Escambia County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Flomaton High School at Escambia County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Atmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T.R. Miller High School at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
