Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Enterprise High School vs. Dothan High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Enterprise High School is on the road versus Dothan High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT, in 7A action.
Enterprise vs. Dothan Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Houston County Games Today
Ashford High School at Poplar Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Graceville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Christian School at Houston Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Coffee County Games Today
Zion Chapel High School at Luverne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Luverne, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ariton High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Elba, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Brockton High School at Daleville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Daleville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
