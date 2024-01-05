Enterprise High School is on the road versus Dothan High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT, in 7A action.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Enterprise vs. Dothan Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Houston County Games Today

Ashford High School at Poplar Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Graceville, FL

Graceville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Christian School at Houston Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Coffee County Games Today

Zion Chapel High School at Luverne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Luverne, AL

Luverne, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ariton High School at Elba High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Elba, AL

Elba, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

New Brockton High School at Daleville High School