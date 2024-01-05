Enterprise High School is on the road versus Dothan High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT, in 7A action.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Enterprise vs. Dothan Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Dothan, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Houston County Games Today

Ashford High School at Poplar Springs High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Graceville, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Christian School at Houston Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Dothan, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Coffee County Games Today

Zion Chapel High School at Luverne High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Luverne, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ariton High School at Elba High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Elba, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

New Brockton High School at Daleville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Daleville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.