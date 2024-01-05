Elmore County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Elmore County, Alabama today? We have you covered below.
Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elmore County High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tallassee High School at Marbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Autauga Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
