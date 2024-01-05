Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Elmore County, Alabama today? We have you covered below.

Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Elmore County High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Millbrook, AL

Millbrook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tallassee High School at Marbury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Autauga Academy at Edgewood Academy