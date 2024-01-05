Decatur Heritage Christian Academy plays at West End High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DHCA vs. West End Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Walnut Grove, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games Today

Coosa Christian School at Gaylesville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Gaylesville, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ohatchee High School at Glencoe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Glencoe, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Lincoln High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Lincoln, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Albertville High School at Etowah High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Attalla, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sardis High School at Crossville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Crossville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Green High School at Gadsden City High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hokes Bluff High School at Cherokee County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Centre, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games Today

Austin High School at Decatur High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Decatur, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Phil Campbell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Phil Cambell, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cullman High School at Hartselle High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Hartselle, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at East Lawrence High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Cullman, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at West Morgan High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Trinity, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence County High School at Brewer High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Somerville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.