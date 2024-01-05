Decatur Heritage Christian Academy plays at West End High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT.

DHCA vs. West End Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Walnut Grove, AL

Walnut Grove, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games Today

Coosa Christian School at Gaylesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Location: Gaylesville, AL

Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ohatchee High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Location: Glencoe, AL

Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Location: Lincoln, AL

Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Albertville High School at Etowah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Location: Attalla, AL

Attalla, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sardis High School at Crossville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Crossville, AL

Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Green High School at Gadsden City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Gadsden, AL

Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hokes Bluff High School at Cherokee County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Centre, AL

Centre, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games Today

Austin High School at Decatur High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Phil Campbell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Location: Phil Cambell, AL

Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cullman High School at Hartselle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Hartselle, AL

Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at East Lawrence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at West Morgan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Trinity, AL

Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence County High School at Brewer High School