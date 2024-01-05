Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in DeKalb County, Alabama? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sylvania High School at Geraldine High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Geraldine, AL

Geraldine, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sardis High School at Crossville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Crossville, AL

Crossville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Head High School at Skyline High School