Dale County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Dale County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Abbeville High School at G.W. Long High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Skipperville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Ozark, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ariton High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Elba, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Brockton High School at Daleville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Daleville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.