Dale County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Abbeville High School at G.W. Long High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Skipperville, AL

Skipperville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville High School at Carroll High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Ozark, AL

Ozark, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ariton High School at Elba High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Elba, AL

Elba, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

New Brockton High School at Daleville High School