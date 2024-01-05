On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT, Hartselle High School will host Cullman High School in a matchup between 6A teams.

Cullman vs. Hartselle Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Hartselle, AL

Hartselle, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games Today

Austin High School at Decatur High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at West End High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Walnut Grove, AL

Walnut Grove, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Phil Campbell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Phil Cambell, AL

Phil Cambell, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at East Lawrence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at West Morgan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence County High School at Brewer High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Somerville, AL

Somerville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Cullman County Games Today

Russellville High School at West Point High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on January 5

6:45 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashville High School at Hanceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Hanceville, AL

Hanceville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Cleveland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cleveland, AL

Cleveland, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

