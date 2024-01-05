Cullman County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Cullman County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Russellville High School at West Point High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cullman, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashville High School at Hanceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hanceville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cold Springs High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cleveland, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cullman High School at Hartselle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Good Hope High School at East Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
