We have high school basketball competition in Covington County, Alabama today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Paxton School at Florala High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Florala, AL

Florala, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pike County High School at Opp High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Opp, AL

Opp, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Park Crossing High School at Andalusia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Home School at Red Level High School