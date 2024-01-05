On Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT, Gaylesville High School will host Coosa Christian School in a clash between 1A teams.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Coosa vs. Gaylesville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Gaylesville, AL

Gaylesville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cherokee County Games Today

Piedmont High School at Cedar Bluff School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cedar Bluff, AL

Cedar Bluff, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hokes Bluff High School at Cherokee County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Centre, AL

Centre, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games Today

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at West End High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Walnut Grove, AL

Walnut Grove, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ohatchee High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Glencoe, AL

Glencoe, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Lincoln, AL

Lincoln, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Albertville High School at Etowah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Attalla, AL

Attalla, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sardis High School at Crossville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Crossville, AL

Crossville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Green High School at Gadsden City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hokes Bluff High School at Cherokee County High School