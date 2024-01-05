Cold Springs High School plays at Cleveland High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT, in 2A action.

Cold Springs vs. Cleveland Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Cleveland, AL

Cleveland, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games Today

Hayden High School at J B Pennington High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeastern High School at Appalachian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Fork High School at Oneonta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Susan Moore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Cullman County Games Today

Russellville High School at West Point High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on January 5

6:45 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashville High School at Hanceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Hanceville, AL

Hanceville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cullman High School at Hartselle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Hartselle, AL

Hartselle, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at East Lawrence High School