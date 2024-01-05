Cold Springs High School plays at Cleveland High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT, in 2A action.

Cold Springs vs. Cleveland Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Cleveland, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games Today

Hayden High School at J B Pennington High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Blountsville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeastern High School at Appalachian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Oneonta, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Fork High School at Oneonta High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Oneonta, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Susan Moore High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Blountsville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Cullman County Games Today

Russellville High School at West Point High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Cullman, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashville High School at Hanceville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Hanceville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cullman High School at Hartselle High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Hartselle, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at East Lawrence High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Cullman, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

