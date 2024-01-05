The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Colbert County, Alabama today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Colbert Heights High School at Colbert County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Leighton, AL

Leighton, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Deshler High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheffield High School at Hatton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Town Creek, AL

Town Creek, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Muscle Shoals High School at Athens High School