Coffee County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Coffee County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Zion Chapel High School at Luverne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Luverne, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ariton High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Elba, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Brockton High School at Daleville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Daleville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.