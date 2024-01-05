Cleburne County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Cleburne County, Alabama, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Cleburne County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodland High School at Ranburne High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Ranburne, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
