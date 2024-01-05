Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Clarke County High School vs. J. F. Shields High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
J. F. Shields High School will host Clarke County High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clarke County vs. Shields Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Beatrice, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Monroe County Games Today
TBD at J.U. Blacksher High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Uriah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Clarke County Games Today
Thomasville High School at American Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leroy High School at Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Jackson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.