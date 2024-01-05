J. F. Shields High School will host Clarke County High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT.

Clarke County vs. Shields Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Beatrice, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Monroe County Games Today

TBD at J.U. Blacksher High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Uriah, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Clarke County Games Today

Thomasville High School at American Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Leroy High School at Jackson High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Jackson, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

