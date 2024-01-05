If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Clarke County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clarke County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clarke County High School at J. F. Shields High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Beatrice, AL

Beatrice, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomasville High School at American Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Leroy High School at Jackson High School