Clarke County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Clarke County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clarke County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clarke County High School at J. F. Shields High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Beatrice, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomasville High School at American Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leroy High School at Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Jackson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.