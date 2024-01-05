Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Calera High School vs. Helena High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
There is a matchup between 6A teams in Helena, AL on Friday, January 5 (tipping off at 7:00 PM CT), with Helena High School hosting Calera High School.
Calera vs. Helena Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Helena, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Shelby County Games Today
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Chelsea, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hope Christian School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent Middle-High School at Childersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Childersburg, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby County High School at BB Comer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
