Butler County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Butler County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Butler County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenville High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Ozark, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Georgiana School at McKenzie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: McKenzie, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.