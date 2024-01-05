Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Brooks High School vs. Rogers High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Rogers High School will host Brooks High School in 4A action on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT.
Brooks vs. Rogers High Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Florence, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lauderdale County Games Today
Deshler High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mars Hill Bible School at Shoals Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson High School at Central High School - Florence
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
