Rogers High School will host Brooks High School in 4A action on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT.

Brooks vs. Rogers High Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games Today

Deshler High School at Florence High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mars Hill Bible School at Shoals Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson High School at Central High School - Florence

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Lauderdale County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Rogersville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

