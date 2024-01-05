Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Brindlee Mountain High School vs. Susan Moore High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
In 3A action on Friday, January 5, Susan Moore High School will host Brindlee Mountain High School at 7:30 PM CT.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brindlee Mnt. vs. Susan Moore Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Blount County Games Today
Hayden High School at J B Pennington High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeastern High School at Appalachian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Locust Fork High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cold Springs High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cleveland, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Marshall County Games Today
Albertville High School at Etowah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Attalla, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kate D Smith DAR High School at Madison County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Gurley, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arab High School at Guntersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boaz High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Douglas, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.