Alabama Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Boaz High School vs. Douglas High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
There is a matchup between 5A teams in Douglas, AL on Friday, January 5 (starting at 8:00 PM CT), with Douglas High School hosting Boaz High School.
Boaz vs. Douglas Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT
- Location: Douglas, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Marshall County Games Today
Albertville High School at Etowah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Attalla, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kate D Smith DAR High School at Madison County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Gurley, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brindlee Mountain High School at Susan Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arab High School at Guntersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
