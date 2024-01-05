There is a matchup between 5A teams in Douglas, AL on Friday, January 5 (starting at 8:00 PM CT), with Douglas High School hosting Boaz High School.

Boaz vs. Douglas Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:00 PM CT

8:00 PM CT Location: Douglas, AL

Douglas, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marshall County Games Today

Albertville High School at Etowah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Attalla, AL

Attalla, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Kate D Smith DAR High School at Madison County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Gurley, AL

Gurley, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Susan Moore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Arab High School at Guntersville High School