Barbour County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Barbour County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Barbour County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Headland High School at Eufaula High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Lakeside School at Evangel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.