In Barbour County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Barbour County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Headland High School at Eufaula High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Eufaula, AL

Eufaula, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

The Lakeside School at Evangel Christian Academy