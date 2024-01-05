If you live in Baldwin County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

McGill-Toolen Catholic High School at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Spanish Fort High School at Baldwin County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside Academy at UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lighthouse Baptist Academy at Central Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mary G. Montgomery High School at Fairhope High School