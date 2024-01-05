Baldwin County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Baldwin County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spanish Fort High School at Baldwin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bay Minette, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside Academy at UMS-Wright Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lighthouse Baptist Academy at Central Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mary G. Montgomery High School at Fairhope High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
