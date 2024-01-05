Autauga County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Autauga County, Alabama is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Calhoun High School at Autaugaville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Autaugaville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Prattville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Autauga Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
